- Environment weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- EU clean jet-fuel mandate gathers supporters while negotiations remain sluggish
- UK territorial GHG emissions almost 50 percent lower than in 1990
- Third round reports of climate change adaptation reporting published
- More than half of EU Member States subsidise fossil fuels by €55bn per year
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—PMO unveils plans for Brexit Freedoms Bill
- BEIS publishes responses to consultation on reforming Better Regulation Framework
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS publishes economic regulation policy paper to modernise utilities sector
- BEIS welcomes new agreement to sustain supplies of carbon dioxide
- Ofgem publishes guidance on Green Gas Levy administration
- EA publishes guidance on decommissioning onshore oil and gas wells
- NAO publishes report into decommissioning of AGR stations
- European Commission announces €1bn energy infrastructure investment
- Eurostat will provide better data to monitor Green Deal transition
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- EIOPA publishes paper on methodological principles of insurance stress testing
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- FCA confirms final rules on climate-related disclosure requirements in line with TCFD recommendations
- IFRS Foundation announces consolidation of CDSB
- Industry bodies launch template to help pension schemes calculate their carbon emissions
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Updated HMRC guidance on Plastic Packaging Tax return
- Hazardous substances
- POPRC recommends methoxychlor for elimination
- Marine
- UK government invests £2m to help protect Eastern Tropical Marine Corridor
- Sources of environmental law
- State aid guidelines for climate, environmental protection and energy come into force
- Sustainable development
- Construction sector focus in 2022—safety and sustainability
- Committee discusses priorities for Critical Minerals Strategy at third meeting
- Sustainable finance
- ESMA consults on amendments to its MiFID II suitability guidelines relating to sustainability
- European Commission adds nuclear and gas energy activities to EU taxonomy
- ECB launches supervisory climate risk stress test
- Report finds G20 investment in NbS must reach US$285bn per year by 2050
- Waste
- NAO launches investigation into government’s approach to waste crime
- Judgment Alert: Durham Company Ltd v Durham County Council [2022] EWCA Civ 66
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment compliance fees to be adopted
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra sets out Strategic Policy Statement for Ofwat
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- EAC publishes government response to UK’s footprint on global biodiversity
- UK Agriculture Partnership launched to address agricultural challenges
- Defra announces Landscape Recovery scheme applications now open
- STC publishes report on nature-based solutions for farmers and land managers
- Three nature recovery projects to receive over £11m in EU LIFE funding
- European Commission to expand protection of land and sea to 30% by 2030
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the negotiations regarding the draft ReFuel EU Aviation regulation, the Financial Conduct Authority’s final rules on climate-related disclosure requirements, how the construction sector will address sustainability in 2022, and plans for the Brexit Freedoms Bill. In addition, this week the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs laid the Strategic Policy Statement for Ofwat before Parliament, the CO2 industry agreed on access to a sustainable supply of CO2, the government responded to the Environmental Audit Committee’s ‘UK’s footprint on global biodiversity’ report, the National Audit Office has launched an investigation into the government’s approach to waste crime, the Persistent Organic Pollutants Review Committee recommended the elimination of methoxychlor, and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published an economic regulation policy paper designed to modernise utilities sector.
