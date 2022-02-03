Environment weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the negotiations regarding the draft ReFuel EU Aviation regulation, the Financial Conduct Authority’s final rules on climate-related disclosure requirements, how the construction sector will address sustainability in 2022, and plans for the Brexit Freedoms Bill. In addition, this week the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs laid the Strategic Policy Statement for Ofwat before Parliament, the CO2 industry agreed on access to a sustainable supply of CO2, the government responded to the Environmental Audit Committee’s ‘UK’s footprint on global biodiversity’ report, the National Audit Office has launched an investigation into the government’s approach to waste crime, the Persistent Organic Pollutants Review Committee recommended the elimination of methoxychlor, and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published an economic regulation policy paper designed to modernise utilities sector. or to read the full analysis.