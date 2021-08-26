Environment weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on EU’s rules regarding the infrastructure of electric and hydrogen vehicle charging stations, the Supreme Court’s ruling in a case concerning planning statutory review, and a High Court case on noise nuisance caused by military aircraft. In addition, this week, UKEF backed a green transition loan worth £430m, BEIS made available £4m for biomass production, Defra launched a consultation on adding new enforcement requirements to the Ivory Act 2018, and Ofgem launched a consultation seeking views on scoring methodology proposals for ECO4. or to read the full analysis.