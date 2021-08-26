menu-search
Environment weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Comment—green vehicle infrastructure earmarked to test EU open-data principles
  • Scottish Government enters agreement with Green Party
  • Government publishes responses to concluded eco-friendly haulage consultations
  • ORR reports decrease in train emissions in 2020–21
  • BEIS awards 24 projects share of £4m to boost biomass production
  • Energy efficiency and buildings
  • Social housing providers able to bid on Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on EU’s rules regarding the infrastructure of electric and hydrogen vehicle charging stations, the Supreme Court’s ruling in a case concerning planning statutory review, and a High Court case on noise nuisance caused by military aircraft. In addition, this week, UKEF backed a green transition loan worth £430m, BEIS made available £4m for biomass production, Defra launched a consultation on adding new enforcement requirements to the Ivory Act 2018, and Ofgem launched a consultation seeking views on scoring methodology proposals for ECO4. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

