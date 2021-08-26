- Environment weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Comment—green vehicle infrastructure earmarked to test EU open-data principles
- Scottish Government enters agreement with Green Party
- Government publishes responses to concluded eco-friendly haulage consultations
- ORR reports decrease in train emissions in 2020–21
- BEIS awards 24 projects share of £4m to boost biomass production
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Social housing providers able to bid on Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Ofgem seeks views on scoring methodology proposals for ECO4
- Ofgem publishes total Renewables Obligation for 2020–21
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Supreme Court provides costs guidance for planning statutory reviews that also affects judicial review cases (CPRE Kent v SSHCLG)
- Noise nuisance caused by military aircraft—historic noise—declarations/damages (Jones v Ministry of Defence)
- Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council serves notice to Walleys Quarry
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Defra seeks views on adding new enforcement requirements to Ivory Act 2018
- Hazardous substances
- UK REACH decision on substance used by defence and aerospace companies published
- UK countersigns Multilateral Agreement M340
- Sustainable finance
- First ever government-backed green transition loan worth £430m supported by UKEF
- BIS collaborates to produce digital infrastructure for tokenisation of green bonds
- AFME calls for clarity on EU's Green Taxonomy Package
- Waste
- EEA publishes briefing on emergent renewable energy waste streams
- Water, flooding and drainage
- CDSB launches online course and releases guidance on disclosure of water information
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra launches consultation on reintroduction of beavers in England
- Welsh Government announces expression of interest window for Farm Business Grant
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on EU’s rules regarding the infrastructure of electric and hydrogen vehicle charging stations, the Supreme Court’s ruling in a case concerning planning statutory review, and a High Court case on noise nuisance caused by military aircraft. In addition, this week, UKEF backed a green transition loan worth £430m, BEIS made available £4m for biomass production, Defra launched a consultation on adding new enforcement requirements to the Ivory Act 2018, and Ofgem launched a consultation seeking views on scoring methodology proposals for ECO4.
