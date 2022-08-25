Environment weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, practical implications of the biodiversity net gain requirements for developers, Broker Marsh’s first dedicated insurance and reinsurance scheme for green and blue hydrogen energy projects, trustees of retirement savings plans meeting new climate reporting regulations, integration of environmental, social and governance factors in pension plans, and issues regarding the updates to EU insurance rules. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy launched a consultation on temporarily suspending the fuel quality requirements for wood pellets under the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme as a result of the suspension of wood pellets imports from Russia and Belarus, the outcome of the draft Subsidy Control Regulations consultation was published, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs called for views on giving feed products to livestock that can reduce methane emissions, and the Department for Transport opened a £20m fund for a new electric vehicle chargepoints pilot. or to read the full analysis.