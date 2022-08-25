- Environment weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- BEIS opens applications from power BECCS projects
- DfT announces £20m fund for new EV chargepoints pilot
- Defra publishes consultation outcome on LAQM
- Defra publishes consultation outcome on designation of National Highways
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Views sought on temporary suspension of fuel quality requirements for wood pellets
- Ofgem publishes draft supplier guidance for Warm Home Discount (Scotland)
More...
- Scotland publishes domestic EPC consultation summary analysis
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Broker Marsh launches insurance for hydrogen projects
- BEIS launches Stream 1 Phase 2 of Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition
- Report on operation of Capacity Market in 2020–21 and 2021–22 published
- Scottish Government launches consultation on Renewables Obligation
- Scottish Government opens consultation on energy and transition plan
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Ray v Windrush Riverside Properties Ltd [2022] EWHC 2210 (TCC)
- Environmental issues in transactions
- HMLR publishes blog post on proptech start-up SearchLand
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive—What you need to know
- Pension plan climate reporting hindered by lack of data
- Aviva finds employers consider ESG factors for work pensions
- Comment—Updates to EU insurance rules head for tug-of-war over climate risk
- BoE publishes climate financial risk forum minutes
- FCA seeks external experts for new ESG advisory committee
- UNEP FI makes recommendations to improve ESRS
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- BEIS publishes outcome of draft Subsidy Control Regulations consultation
- Hazardous substances and chemicals
- HSE publishes latest ebulletin on changes to transport of dangerous goods regulations
- Marine
- Successful applicants for Fisheries and Seafood Scheme announced
- Sustainable development
- Crown Estate Scotland encourages applications for £350,000 funding
- Water, flooding and drainage
- National Drought Group holds meeting on drought management
- Ofwat proposes to revise Code for Adoption Agreements
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Practical implications of the biodiversity net gain requirements for developers
- Defra announces £16.5m investment into innovative farming solutions
- Defra launches consultation on reducing livestock methane production
- NRW reports £15m for second round of Nature Networks Fund
- Scottish Government announces £3.5m fund for nature restoration
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, practical implications of the biodiversity net gain requirements for developers, Broker Marsh’s first dedicated insurance and reinsurance scheme for green and blue hydrogen energy projects, trustees of retirement savings plans meeting new climate reporting regulations, integration of environmental, social and governance factors in pension plans, and issues regarding the updates to EU insurance rules. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy launched a consultation on temporarily suspending the fuel quality requirements for wood pellets under the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme as a result of the suspension of wood pellets imports from Russia and Belarus, the outcome of the draft Subsidy Control Regulations consultation was published, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs called for views on giving feed products to livestock that can reduce methane emissions, and the Department for Transport opened a £20m fund for a new electric vehicle chargepoints pilot.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.