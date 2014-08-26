Sign-in Help
Environment monthly highlights—August 2014

Published on: 26 August 2014
Welcome to the August highlights from the LexisPSL environment team. On 1 August radical reforms to the electricity market passed into law. We have published Practice Notes that explain the Contracts for Difference scheme, the Capacity Market and the Supplier Obligation. There are important consultations this month in relation to EU ETS aviation and the batteries directive. Environment PSL has news analysis from Brodies on the Scottish independence vote and from Nabarro on the Finance Act 2014. To strengthen our coverage of health and safety, we have new Practice Notes on fire safety, electrical safety and COSHH. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

