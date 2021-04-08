Sign-in Help
Energy weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Energy Performance of Buildings (England and Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem announces SSE Energy Services to pay £20,000 for poor RFI performance
  • Ofgem sets 2021–2022 IDC rates for offshore projects
  • Renewable Energy
  • Ofgem publishes guidance on NDRHI closure
  • Ofgem updates RHI guidance and proposes changes to gas RIGs
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: Ofgem's announcement of a £20,000 payment by SSE Energy Services as a result of poor RFI performance, the launch of a cost consultation in relation to the Greenlink interconnector, and the publication of guidance on NDRHI closure as well as updated RHI guidance . or take a trial to read the full analysis.

