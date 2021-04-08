- Energy weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Energy Performance of Buildings (England and Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem announces SSE Energy Services to pay £20,000 for poor RFI performance
- Ofgem sets 2021–2022 IDC rates for offshore projects
- Renewable Energy
- Ofgem publishes guidance on NDRHI closure
- Ofgem updates RHI guidance and proposes changes to gas RIGs
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- EA publishes guidance on documents needed to register for the UK ETR
- EA publishes outcome of UK emissions trading scheme consultation
- International Energy
- BEIS sets out how government will support fossil fuel energy sector overseas
- European Commission’s consultation aims to revise EU gas rules
- Letter calling for the highest sustainable clean hydrogen standard in EU taxonomy
- European Commission publishes draft act for renewable energy Directive
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: Ofgem's announcement of a £20,000 payment by SSE Energy Services as a result of poor RFI performance, the launch of a cost consultation in relation to the Greenlink interconnector, and the publication of guidance on NDRHI closure as well as updated RHI guidance .
