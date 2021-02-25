Draft pre-pack regulations laid before Parliament

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Administration (Restrictions on Disposal etc to Connected Persons) Regulations 2021, (the draft regulations) were laid before Parliament on 24 February 2021. The draft regulations impose conditions on disposals in administration to connected persons and are expected to come into force on 30 April 2021.
