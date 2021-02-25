Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Corporate insolvency processes

Legal News

Draft pre-pack regulations laid before Parliament

Draft pre-pack regulations laid before Parliament
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Draft pre-pack regulations laid before Parliament
  • Background to the draft regulations
  • The existing regime
  • The draft regulations
  • The evaluator
  • Opinions fled at Companies House
  • Connected parties
  • When will the draft regulations take effect?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Administration (Restrictions on Disposal etc to Connected Persons) Regulations 2021, (the draft regulations) were laid before Parliament on 24 February 2021. The draft regulations impose conditions on disposals in administration to connected persons and are expected to come into force on 30 April 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More