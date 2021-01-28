Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments including the revised SCCO and Queen’s Bench Guides and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Travel Counsellors Ltd v Trailfinders Ltd (confidential information), Nectrus Ltd v UCP (reflective loss) and Rowe v Ingenious Media Holdings plc (security for costs); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.