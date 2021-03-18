Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—18 March 2021
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Key reforms
  • CPRC Minutes—5 February 2021 meeting
  • Court and the legal profession
  • Beyond Brexit
  • Lugano Convention 2007 application—Switzerland
  • Service
  • Service outside England and Wales—‘tort gateway’
Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Canada Square v Potter (limitation), Manek v IIFL Wealth (service) and Satyam Enterprises v Burton (grounds for appeal); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

