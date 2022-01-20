LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Deutsche Wohnen sees Berlin court ask for EU guidance in EU GDPR case

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Real estate company Deutsche Wohnen is seeing its dispute over a fine under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) of €14.5m (US$17.7m) for incorrectly storing tenant data continue, as the Berlin Court of Appeal has submitted questions for clarification to the Court of Justice in Luxembourg. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

