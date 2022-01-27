LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Environment / Energy efficiency

Legal News

Damages for unlawful EU legislation (Dyson and others v Commission)

Published on: 27 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Damages for unlawful EU legislation (Dyson and others v Commission)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The applicants sought damages from the European Commission for losses allegedly suffered as a result of the unlawfulness of EU delegated legislation made by the Commission. In order to establish the Commission’s liability, the applicants first had to establish that the Commission had committed a sufficiently serious breach of EU law, by manifestly and gravely disregarding the limits of its discretion when making the implementing regulation. The court dismissed the claim, concluding that the technical issues relating to energy efficiency labelling were difficult and that the Commission’s error was in all the circumstances excusable. There was therefore not a sufficiently serious breach of EU law which was the first precondition for an EU institution’s non-contractual liability. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister, Normanton Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More