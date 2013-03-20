Sign-in Help
CRC scheme to be more flexible, but still complex for a tax

Published on: 20 March 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original News
  • What are the key changes?
  • In what ways does the draft Order ‘simplify’ the scheme and how effective are these changes likely to be?
  • Are the measures being brought into force practical?
  • What do lawyers need to be mindful of when advising in this area?
  • Are there still any grey areas/unresolved issues practitioners will need to watch out for?
  • How does this case fit in with other developments in this area?

Article summary

Environment analysis: Does the draft CRC Order create a simplified version of the CRC Energy Efficiency Scheme? Vanessa Havard-Williams, partner and global head of environment at Linklaters, says although the draft Order significantly improves flexibility, particularly in relation to fuels, reporting and disaggregation, it remains a complex scheme for what is a tax on energy consumption. Vanessa explains the key changes and comments on their effectiveness. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

