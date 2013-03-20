- CRC scheme to be more flexible, but still complex for a tax
- Original News
- What are the key changes?
- In what ways does the draft Order ‘simplify’ the scheme and how effective are these changes likely to be?
- Are the measures being brought into force practical?
- What do lawyers need to be mindful of when advising in this area?
- Are there still any grey areas/unresolved issues practitioners will need to watch out for?
- How does this case fit in with other developments in this area?
Article summary
Environment analysis: Does the draft CRC Order create a simplified version of the CRC Energy Efficiency Scheme? Vanessa Havard-Williams, partner and global head of environment at Linklaters, says although the draft Order significantly improves flexibility, particularly in relation to fuels, reporting and disaggregation, it remains a complex scheme for what is a tax on energy consumption. Vanessa explains the key changes and comments on their effectiveness.
