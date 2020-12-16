Court of Appeal reinstates FTT’s decision that Jersey-incorporated subsidiaries were UK tax resident (HMRC v Development Securities)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Development Securities, the Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the Upper Tribunal (UT) and reinstated the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that three Jersey-incorporated special purpose vehicles that were subsidiaries of a UK tax resident parent company were centrally managed and controlled, and therefore tax resident, in the UK (and not in Jersey as the UT decision had concluded). or to read the full analysis.