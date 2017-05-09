- Criminal Finances Act 2017—corporate failure to prevent the facilitation of tax evasion
- Original news
- What is the scope of the UK and foreign tax offences relating to the facilitation of tax evasion set out under CFA 2017?
- What amendments were made during the passage of the Bill?
- How will the new measures affect this area of law?
- What are the key issues that practitioners will need to watch out for?
- When do the offences come into force? When is the government guidance on the offences expected to be finalised?
- What should lawyers do next?
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: The Criminal Finances Act 2017 (CFA 2017) recently received Royal Assent. It imposes strict criminal liability on businesses that fail to prevent their employees, agents or representatives from criminally facilitating tax evasion. Thomas Webb, the director of Burges Salmon’s fraud and white collar crime team, looks at the impact of the new offences created by CFA 2017 and the importance of implementing prevention procedures.
