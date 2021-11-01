LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Contract & tort—general principles / Contract law for construction lawyers

Legal News

Court gives guidance on project manager’s entitlement to ‘reasonable remuneration’ (Crimond Estates v Mile End Developments)

Published on: 01 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court gives guidance on project manager’s entitlement to ‘reasonable remuneration’ (Crimond Estates v Mile End Developments)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Did clause 3.12 apply?
  • Did reasonable remuneration involve an assessment of the quality of CEL’s services?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Inner House of Court of Session interpreted a contractual provision that entitled a project manager to ‘reasonable remuneration’, based on open market rates, upon termination of its appointment. It found, among other things, that the quality of the project manager’s services was not relevant to assessment of the remuneration due. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents