- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Scotland
- Regulatory response
- Crown Court procedure
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes updated Crown Court Compendium
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Frozen assets reporting notice and template published by HM Treasury
- Confiscation, civil recovery, and asset forfeiture
- The Court of Appeal receives evidence in order to vary a confiscation order (London Borough of Barnet v Kamyab)
- Allied Irish Banks fraudster Kallakis faces further SFO-led cash clawback
- NCA announces property developer handing over £850,000 of alleged criminal profits
- Corporate liability
- The biggest UK corporate crime cases still coming in 2021
- SFO needs cash injection to tackle ‘powerful interests’, says former head Green
- UK signs up to best practice beneficial ownership transparency disclosure principles
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- FCA chair discusses the risks of token regulation
- Communications and Digital Committee launches inquiry into digital regulation
- ICO fines DialADeal Scotland Ltd for making 500,000 nuisance calls
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- The Crime (International Co-operation) Act 2003 (Freezing Order) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021
- Financial services and pension offences
- Upper Tribunal upholds FCA decision to ban advisor with criminal conviction for sex offence
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Banking Protocol scheme stops £32m of fraud in first half of 2021
- Money laundering
- CJEU says tax evader can be charged with money laundering
- FATF publishes table detailing latest assessment ratings
- Gambling Commission announces regulatory action against Daub Alderney
- Home Office and HM Treasury issue guidance on countering terrorist financing
- International
- International anti-money laundering
- International cybersecurity and data protection
- Other Corporate Crime news
- Law Commission publishes 2021–22 business plan
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the biggest UK corporate crime cases to come in 2021, as well as calls by former Serious Fraud Office (SFO) director David Green for the SFO to be handed a funding boost to ensure it can tackle the most difficult cases involving ‘powerful interests’. We also cover a decision interpreting EU anti-money laundering directives as not precluding the perpetrator of a criminal offence from being prosecuted for both the predicate offence as well as laundering the money gained from the crime. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
