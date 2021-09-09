Corporate Crime weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the biggest UK corporate crime cases to come in 2021, as well as calls by former Serious Fraud Office (SFO) director David Green for the SFO to be handed a funding boost to ensure it can tackle the most difficult cases involving ‘powerful interests’. We also cover a decision interpreting EU anti-money laundering directives as not precluding the perpetrator of a criminal offence from being prosecuted for both the predicate offence as well as laundering the money gained from the crime. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.