Corporate Crime weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of Mr Akle’s success in having his conviction for corruption quashed, the sentencing of NatWest for money laundering failings as well as the changes that have been made to the Building Safety Bill since it was introduced to the House of Commons in July 2021. Consideration of the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021 is also included. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. From all of us in the Corporate Crime team, we wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year. or to read the full analysis.