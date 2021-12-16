- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Scotland
- Regulatory response
- Investigating criminal conduct
- Home Office launches consultation on Revised Covert Human Intelligence Source
- Proceeds of crime
More...
- Secret profits—confiscation versus the constructive trust (CPS v Aquila)
- SFO secures £140,000 confiscation order against former Petrofac executive
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Unaoil—a difficult lesson on disclosure for the SFO (R v Akle and another)
- SFO's credibility hits new low as oil executive's conviction quashed
- OFSI announces UK Sanctions Lists format changes expected February 2022
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Cabinet Office announces new National Cyber Strategy
- ICO opens consultation on draft right of access for competent authorities guidance
- Financial services and pensions offences
- UK Finance updates its Financial Abuse Code of Practice
- Goods vehicle licensing
- DfE announces free HGV driving courses across the country
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- The Building Safety Bill—where are we now?
- HSE publishes consultation response on PPE at Work Regulations
- The Coroners (Inquests) (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/1379
- Local Authority prosecutions
- A new challenge for food businesses and enforcement authorities—the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021
- Money laundering
- NatWest fined £264m over AML oversight failings
- ‘Reset’ UK AML rules to target lawyers, Think Tank says
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Scottish Government launches consultation on three verdict system
- International
- Environmental crime Directive proposal adopted by Commission
- Commission launches public consultation on food labelling rules
- Other corporate crime news
- MoJ launches consultation on Human Rights Act reform
- Corporate Crime Highlights 2021/2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of Mr Akle’s success in having his conviction for corruption quashed, the sentencing of NatWest for money laundering failings as well as the changes that have been made to the Building Safety Bill since it was introduced to the House of Commons in July 2021. Consideration of the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021 is also included. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. From all of us in the Corporate Crime team, we wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year.
