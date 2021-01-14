Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—14 January 2021

14 January 2021
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the law enforcement and criminal justice co-operation provisions in the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), as well as a series of analysis explaining retained EU law, relevant separation agreement law and how the TCA is implemented into UK law, which will be of interest to all corporate crime practitioners. We also have analysis of a Court of Appeal judgment on when physical control does not amount to the obtaining of property as a benefit under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002), a High Court judgment considering the drafting of an information for breach of an enforcement notice, and consider HMRC’s practice of obtaining telephone records to conduct investigations into suspected fraud. Analysis of the rejection by a District Judge of Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States is also considered, alongside calls from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption and Responsible Tax to make it easier to prosecute companies for failing to prevent economic crime. We also cover the announcement by the Department of Justice (DOJ) that Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay in excess of $US 130m to the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to resolve the US government’s investigation into violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and a separate investigation into a commodities fraud scheme and we also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

