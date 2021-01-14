- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- How will Brexit hinder law enforcers? Let us count the ways
- EU Relations Law series—guides for the perplexed
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 7 January 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Arrest and search
- HMRC asked to snoop on over 18,000 phone records in 2019
- Magistrates' court proceedings
- Drafting an information for breach of an enforcement notice (Ceredigion CC v Robinson and others)
- Sentence and prison law
- MoJ and HMPPS update policy framework on release on temporary licence
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- Confiscation—honouring the unchallenged basis of plea of a custodian (R v Mohammed Zia Munir)
- UK seizes penthouse and porsche in unexplained wealth order case
- Recovery of proceeds of crime under section 243 of POCA 2002
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Deutsche Bank to pay over $US 130m to settle FCPA and fraud investigation
- Guidance on export controls—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Syria (United Nations Sanctions) (Cultural Property) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Consumer protection
- OPSS publishes final report on Primary Authority & Growth Hub Pilot
- Corporate liability
- Law must change to go after companies allowing financial crime, MPs urge
- Big tech regulation ‘missed opportunity’ on scams, MPs told
- Pension Schemes Bill progress
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Assange victory leaves whistleblowers and journalists hanging
- Financial Conduct Authority
- UK will not be a ruletaker to get EU equivalence, BoE says
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Farm worker convicted of gross negligence manslaughter
- Woman ordered to pay over £12,000 for providing personal care illegally in West Yorkshire
- Welsh government announces new building safety plans in Wales
- Local Authority prosecutions
- Nutrition and health claims on foods—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Money laundering
- HMRC issues record money laundering fine of £23.8m
- HMT launches consultation and call for evidence on regulation of cryptoassets and stablecoins
- Nothing in draft TCA stopping UK becoming ‘Singapore on Thames’ say Greens MEPs
- Regulatory hearings
- Unacceptable professional conduct or conviction impairment? Professional discipline tribunals must pin their colours to their mast (Wray v General Osteopathic Council)
- Data protection offences
- ICO prosecutes motor industry employee for data privacy breaches
- Law Society responds to Law Commission proposals on communication offences
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the law enforcement and criminal justice co-operation provisions in the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), as well as a series of analysis explaining retained EU law, relevant separation agreement law and how the TCA is implemented into UK law, which will be of interest to all corporate crime practitioners. We also have analysis of a Court of Appeal judgment on when physical control does not amount to the obtaining of property as a benefit under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002), a High Court judgment considering the drafting of an information for breach of an enforcement notice, and consider HMRC’s practice of obtaining telephone records to conduct investigations into suspected fraud. Analysis of the rejection by a District Judge of Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States is also considered, alongside calls from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption and Responsible Tax to make it easier to prosecute companies for failing to prevent economic crime. We also cover the announcement by the Department of Justice (DOJ) that Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay in excess of $US 130m to the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to resolve the US government’s investigation into violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and a separate investigation into a commodities fraud scheme and we also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
