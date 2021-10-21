- Construction weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Insolvency in construction
- Adjudication enforcement by insolvent company requires final determination of claims and cross-claims (John Doyle Construction Ltd v Erith Contractors Ltd)
- Building safety
- Building Safety Bill—draft regulations published
- Building Safety Progress—progress
- New standard of competence for principal contractors—BSI consultation
- Sustainability
- Government publishes Net Zero Strategy
- BSI announces commitment pledges to achieve net zero
- Insurance in construction
- High claims volume in design and build projects makes insuring onerous
- Arbitration
- Updated ICC report on experts
- Construction industry news
- Global infrastructure index results
- FMB’s 2021 House Builders’ Survey
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes analysis of a case in which the Court of Appeal gave guidance on whether a claimant in liquidation is entitled to enforce an adjudicator’s decision (John Doyle v Erith), publication of five new sets of draft regulations on the Building Safety Bill by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), publication of the government’s Net Zero Strategy setting out policies and proposals for decarbonising all sectors of the UK economy, and analysis of the effect of high potential losses on design and build contracts on the cost of insurance.
