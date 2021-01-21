Construction weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Court of Appeal considered whether an expert was prevented from acting against the respondent in an arbitration as a result of a conflict of interest (Secretariat Consulting v A company), analysis of the Civil Justice Council (CJC)’s review of the pre-action protocols, the introduction of a new building safety regulator by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), the launch of a consultation by the MHCLG on changes to the Building Regulations, the announcement of changes to the Prompt Payment Code by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and analysis of recent developments in the professional indemnity (PI) insurance market for construction professionals. or to read the full analysis.