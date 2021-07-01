Construction weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered whether an adjudicator had dealt with substantially the same dispute in two adjudications (Lewisham v Breyer Group), a case on the effect of a Part 36 offer to pay nominal damages (Shah v Shah), the issue of further guidance by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) on the fire safety requirements forming part of ‘planning gateway one’, publication by the World Green Building Council (WGBC) of its Advancing Net Zero Status Report for 2021, and the release of a white paper by the Building Services Research and Information Association (BSRIA) on the use of artificial intelligence in construction. or to read the full analysis.