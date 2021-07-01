- Construction weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Adjudication
- Serial adjudication—substantially the same dispute?
- Fire safety
- ‘Planning gateway one’—information on fire safety measures published
- Litigation
- Part 36 indemnity costs where £1 offer was ‘genuine’ and ‘beaten’ by a £10 nominal damages award (Shah v Shah)
- Sustainability
- Advancing Net Zero Status Report published
- Call for new approach to data sharing
- Additional Construction news this week
- Artificial intelligence in construction—white paper
- Facilities management costs—BCIS forecasts
- Increase in housebuilders’ costs
- LexTalk®Construction: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered whether an adjudicator had dealt with substantially the same dispute in two adjudications (Lewisham v Breyer Group), a case on the effect of a Part 36 offer to pay nominal damages (Shah v Shah), the issue of further guidance by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) on the fire safety requirements forming part of ‘planning gateway one’, publication by the World Green Building Council (WGBC) of its Advancing Net Zero Status Report for 2021, and the release of a white paper by the Building Services Research and Information Association (BSRIA) on the use of artificial intelligence in construction.
