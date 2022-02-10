LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Commission to refer UK to Court of Justice over Micula Supreme Court judgment

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: The European Commision has decided to refer the UK to the Court of Justice in relation to the UK Supreme Court's 2020 judgment allowing two Swedish food investors to resume their efforts to enforce a US$323.6m arbitral award against Romania, despite a Commission decision that the payment of compensation under the award infringed EU State aid rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

