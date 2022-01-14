LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

Commercial Court decides set-aside application involving investment treaty succession (Gold Pool v Kazakhstan)

Published on: 14 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial Court decides set-aside application involving investment treaty succession (Gold Pool v Kazakhstan)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: A Canadian company brought claims against Kazakhstan under the Agreement for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments concluded between Canada and the USSR in 1989 (the Treaty). An arbitral tribunal seated in London issued an award declining jurisdiction over the matter because, in its view, the claimant had failed to establish an implied or tacit agreement between Canada and Kazakhstan as to the continuation of the Treaty for the latter. In a rehearing de novo following the claimant’s application pursuant to section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), the Commercial Court set aside that award. The court found that Canada and Kazakhstan ‘impliedly agreed to the succession of Kazakhstan to the Treaty as a successor state of the USSR for its territory’ soon after Kazakhstan’s independence, and then ‘reconfirmed’ that position several years later. As a result, the court held that the tribunal ‘did and does have jurisdiction’ to decide Gold Pool’s substantive claims. This decision highlights the oversight of the English courts over England-seated tribunals and, even when the jurisdictional question concerns issues of state succession and public international law, their willingness to decide the issue anew without deference to the underlying award. Written by Professor Charles T Kotuby Jr, FCIArb, Professor of Practice and Executive Director of the Center for International Legal Education, University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and Honorary Professor of Law, Durham Law School, and Filip Srbinoski, LL.M. Candidate, University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and Master of Laws, Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje—Iustinianus Primus Faculty of Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As