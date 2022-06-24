LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 23 June 2022

Published on: 24 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: As part of its continued response to the conflict in Ukraine, the UK government further amended the UK sanctions regime for Russia which took effect on 23 June 2022. This is a summary of the key changes made. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

