Banking and Finance weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the introduction of the Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Bill which aims to reduce uncertainty and litigation by clarifying that references to LIBOR in contracts include LIBOR published as synthetic LIBOR ; (2) the Insolvency Service announces that temporary insolvency restrictions are being lifted including the restrictions on winding-up petitions; and (3) HM Land Registry enables a pilot of Qualified Electronic Signatures with a small number of firms. or to read the full analysis.