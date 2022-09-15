LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Bank holiday—Queen Elizabeth II state funeral
  • Government announces bank holiday and updates on Queen’s funeral arrangements
  • HMLR confirms bank holiday arrangements on Queen’s funeral day
  • Advice on completions scheduled for 19 September 2022 published
  • UK and international sanctions
  • New sanctions reporting obligations on cryptoasset providers
  • Ukraine conflict—EU removes restrictive measures against four individuals
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the government announces 19 September bank holiday and Law Society publishes guidance on completions scheduled for that day, (2) the latest arbitration award published under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022, and (3) News Analysis: A review of the new UK Financial Services and Markets Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

