- Back to the future? The UK’s free trade agreements after Brexit
- The UK’s ability to negotiate
- A roll-over of FTAs
- Not off-the-rack: the bespoke agreements
- Conclusion
Article summary
Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Matt Townsend, partner and global co-head of Allen & Overy’s International Trade and Regulatory Group, and Jonathan Benson, senior associate, analyse the UK’s changing ability to negotiate free trade agreements (FTAs), the UK’s progress in securing the continuity of its trading relationships with third States and the current state of play in respect of the UK’s efforts to secure freestanding FTAs with the US, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the UK’s ‘pivot to the Asia Pacific region’.
