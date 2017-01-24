- Article 50 litigation―UK Supreme Court rules on the limits of the prerogative and devolved powers
- Original news
- What was the balance of the Supreme Court's decision?
- What were the central issues focused upon in the judgment?
- How did the Supreme Court approach these issues? What are the most critical findings?
- The case proceeded on the agreed basis that notification under Article 50 TEU is irrevocable. Is that the end of the matter?
- What does the decision mean for the government's Brexit plan and timetable?
- What are the implications for the UK devolved administrations and their respective roles in Brexit?
- What does the decision mean for the various parties and interveners in the case?
- In the context of the fast-changing political landscape, how significant is this decision?
- Beyond Brexit, what is the legal and constitutional impact of the decision for the UK?
- What lessons can be learned from this case? Is further litigation anticipated?
- What happens now?
Article summary
Public Law analysis: In its highly anticipated judgment in R (on the application of Miller and another) v Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, the UK Supreme Court ruled (by majority) that an Act of Parliament is required to authorise the triggering of Article 50 TEU by the UK government. However, on the related devolution issues, it concluded unanimously that the devolved legislatures do not have a veto on the UK’s decision to withdraw from the EU and the government was not legally obliged to consult the UK’s devolved legislatures on Brexit. The Supreme Court’s decision is considered by Professor Adam Cygan, who lectures on EU law at the University of Leicester.
