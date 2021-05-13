Aon floats $US 3.5bn disposal after probe into Willis merger

Law360, London: Aon plc cleared the path for regulatory approval in Europe of its $US 30bn merger with Willis Towers Watson on 12 May 2021, proposing the sale of a key business unit to Arthur J Gallagher & Co for $US 3.57bn.
