Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Patents / Patent disputes

Legal News

An evolution of AI case law?

An evolution of AI case law?
Published on: 08 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • An evolution of AI case law?
  • The purpose and remit of an appeal
  • The application and first instance decision
  • The appeal decision and its wider significance
  • Conclusion

Article summary

TMT analysis: Alexander Korenberg, partner, at Kilburn & Strode discusses the appeal heard by the High Court in Reaux-Savonte v Comptroller-General, in which the applicant appealed against a decision by the patent office to refuse an application related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) that was able to evolve without human intervention. The case provides useful commentary on the relevance of theoretical technical contributions that are not supported or disclosed in any technical detail in an application and provides insights into how the UK patent office and the English courts apply the exclusions to patentability to AI related inventions or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More