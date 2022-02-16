LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Construction disputes / Adjudication practice and procedure

Legal News

Adjudicator entitled to payment following resignation on jurisdictional grounds (Ward v Davies)

Published on: 16 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Adjudicator entitled to payment following resignation on jurisdictional grounds (Ward v Davies)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Issues 1 and 2: was there a jurisdictional issue, and was the adjudicator entitled to resign?
  • Issue 3: subject to bad faith, was the adjudicator entitled to payment?
  • Issue 4: did the adjudicator act in bad faith?
  • Issue 5: applicability of UCTA 1977
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Court of Appeal, dismissing an appeal against the judgment of the court at first instance, found that an adjudicator was entitled to payment for work done in the adjudication, even though he had resigned without making a decision. The adjudicator’s terms provided that he was entitled to payment of fees incurred save for any act of bad faith and, where the adjudicator had resigned in the face of a ‘real’ jurisdictional issue, this was not an act of bad faith that would disentitle him to payment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents