Adjudicator entitled to payment following resignation on jurisdictional grounds (Ward v Davies)

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Court of Appeal, dismissing an appeal against the judgment of the court at first instance, found that an adjudicator was entitled to payment for work done in the adjudication, even though he had resigned without making a decision. The adjudicator’s terms provided that he was entitled to payment of fees incurred save for any act of bad faith and, where the adjudicator had resigned in the face of a ‘real’ jurisdictional issue, this was not an act of bad faith that would disentitle him to payment. or to read the full analysis.