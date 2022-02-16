- Adjudicator entitled to payment following resignation on jurisdictional grounds (Ward v Davies)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Issues 1 and 2: was there a jurisdictional issue, and was the adjudicator entitled to resign?
- Issue 3: subject to bad faith, was the adjudicator entitled to payment?
- Issue 4: did the adjudicator act in bad faith?
- Issue 5: applicability of UCTA 1977
- Case details
Article summary
Construction analysis: The Court of Appeal, dismissing an appeal against the judgment of the court at first instance, found that an adjudicator was entitled to payment for work done in the adjudication, even though he had resigned without making a decision. The adjudicator’s terms provided that he was entitled to payment of fees incurred save for any act of bad faith and, where the adjudicator had resigned in the face of a ‘real’ jurisdictional issue, this was not an act of bad faith that would disentitle him to payment.
