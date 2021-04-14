Sign-in Help
Home / Immigration / Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement / Judicial review

Legal News

What can we expect from proposed judicial review reform?

What can we expect from proposed judicial review reform?
Published on: 14 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What can we expect from proposed judicial review reform?

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Ministry of Justice is currently holding a consultation on proposed reforms to judicial review in England and Wales. The consultation follows the Independent Review of Administrative Law (IRAL), which was established in July 2020 to examine trends in judicial review and to consider recommendations for reform. The consultation sets out the government’s response to the IRAL report, its understanding of the constitution and its aims with regard to judicial review, as well as specific proposals for reform. John Litton QC of Landmark Chambers shares his thoughts on the proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More