What can we expect from proposed judicial review reform?

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Ministry of Justice is currently holding a consultation on proposed reforms to judicial review in England and Wales. The consultation follows the Independent Review of Administrative Law (IRAL), which was established in July 2020 to examine trends in judicial review and to consider recommendations for reform. The consultation sets out the government’s response to the IRAL report, its understanding of the constitution and its aims with regard to judicial review, as well as specific proposals for reform. John Litton QC of Landmark Chambers shares his thoughts on the proposals. or to read the full analysis.