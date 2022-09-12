LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark transactions and management

Legal News

Virtual goods and NFTs—IP protection of digital assets in gaming, social media and the metaverse

Published on: 12 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Virtual goods and NFTs—IP protection of digital assets in gaming, social media and the metaverse
  • The pioneering role of the gaming industry
  • EUIPO's response to the Metaverse
  • Securing trade mark protection of virtual assets

Article summary

IP analysis: Digital assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) being all the rage, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) is increasingly receiving trade mark applications covering virtual goods and NFTs, the regulatory classification of which is one of the many new questions posed in the digital age where reality is increasingly mirrored by, and interwoven with, virtual reality. Anthonia Ghalamkarizadeh, Counsel, and Dr Andreas Renck, partner, at Hogan Lovells take a look at virtual goods and NFTs in the gaming industry and metaverse settings, and their appropriate IP protection, as exemplified by the latest EUIPO guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As