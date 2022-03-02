LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

UT upholds discovery assessments following Supreme Court’s judgement in Tooth (Hargreaves v HMRC)

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Hargreaves, the Upper Tribunal (UT) set aside the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) and dismissed the taxpayer's appeal against discovery assessments given that staleness had been abolished by the Supreme Court in Tooth and the taxpayer's other arguments were unsuccessful.

