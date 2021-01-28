Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Patents / Patent disputes

Legal News

UK Patents Court finds DNA sequencing patents inventive, sufficient and infringed (Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech)

UK Patents Court finds DNA sequencing patents inventive, sufficient and infringed (Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech)
Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Patents Court finds DNA sequencing patents inventive, sufficient and infringed (Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Skilled team
  • Collocation
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: Illumina has patents to DNA sequencing technology. It issued proceedings against various Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) companies in several EU countries, and also in the US and Hong Kong. The UK patents court’s judgment includes the first application by the lower courts of the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Regeneron. It also provides useful guidance on various other issues, including the identity of the skilled person and collocation. Written by Giles Parsons, partner, at Browne Jacobson. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More