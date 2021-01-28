- UK Patents Court finds DNA sequencing patents inventive, sufficient and infringed (Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- Skilled team
- Collocation
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
IP analysis: Illumina has patents to DNA sequencing technology. It issued proceedings against various Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) companies in several EU countries, and also in the US and Hong Kong. The UK patents court’s judgment includes the first application by the lower courts of the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Regeneron. It also provides useful guidance on various other issues, including the identity of the skilled person and collocation. Written by Giles Parsons, partner, at Browne Jacobson.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.