- TMT weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Internet
- EU Parliament and Member States agree on DMA
- Media
- Broadcast of interview with child without parental consent breached Article 8 (IVT v Romania)
- Global recorded music market reaches US$25.9bn in total revenues in 2021
- Reputation management
- Union recovers substantial damages for libel (Unite v Freitas)
- SLAPPs—proposals to reform defamation law
- Information technology
- Authors should be specifically and fairly compensated for cloud storage reproduction (Austro-Mechana v Strato)
- Data protection
- New EU-US data transfer pact hinges on US pledges
- New UK data regulator ‘uncomfortable’ with data-reform plans
- Telecommunications
- European Parliament adopts ‘Roam Like At Home’ scheme extension
- Ofcom sets out priorities in 2022–23 plan of work
- Ofcom proposes Regulations to extend mobile repeater licence exemption criteria
- PSA publishes Business Plan and Budget for 2022–23
- New technologies
- HoL Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishes report on AI and justice
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Comment—age verification hampers EU plans to ban targeted ads for children under DSA
- ASA announces new pilot programme to improve online transparency
- ASA rulings—30 March 2022
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
