- TMT weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- EDPB adopts guidelines on the interplay of Article 3 and Chapter V of the GDPR
- EDPB adopts Statement on Digital and Data Strategy
- CMA responds to consultation on reforming UK’s data protection regime
- DCMS publishes National Data Strategy Mission 1 Policy Framework
- DCMS publishes response to consultation on amending NIS Regulations
- New technologies
- New Bill designed to protect users of connectable devices introduced
- Tolkien estate blocks ‘JRR Token’ cryptocurrency
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom given responsibilities to enforce compliance with telecoms security duties
- DCMS publishes Electronic Communications Code consultation outcome
- Reputation management
- Absence of sufficient harm or damage causes defamation and malicious falsehood claims to fail (George v Cannell)
- Irrational beliefs lead to libel and harassment injunction (Davies v Carter)
- Media
- Permission granted to Chinese claimant to challenge Ofcom’s financial sanction in respect of breaches of impartiality while broadcasting (Star China Media v Ofcom)
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 439
- Internet
- European Parliament Committee adopts position on Digital Markets Act proposal
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—24 November 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
