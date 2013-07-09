Sign-in Help
The Deregulation Bill—what changes to environmental legislation can be expected?

Published on: 09 July 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the purpose of the Deregulation Bill?
  • What are the key legislative amendments and their implications?
  • Which pieces of legislation are proposed to be repealed?
  • What is the new ‘growth duty’ proposed in the Bill?
  • When are the changes expected to come into force?
  • What do lawyers need to be aware of?

Article summary

Environment analysis: A proposed regulatory overhaul marks the latest step in the government’s red tape reduction initiative. What key changes can be expected? or take a trial to read the full analysis.

