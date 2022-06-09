LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • International
  • EU General Court dismisses UK’s appeal against CFC rules State aid decision
  • HMRC publishes new UK-Luxembourg double tax treaty and protocol
  • VAT
  • FTT considers VAT treatment of transfer of property (Haymarket Media v HMRC)
  • New Revenue and Customs Brief 10 (2022): VAT—business and non-business activities
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Law Society response: Basis period reform provisional figures consultation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (i) the EU General Court’s dismissal of the UK’s CFC rules State aid appeal, (ii) publication of the text of a new UK-Luxembourg double tax treaty, not yet in force, and (iii) the FTT decision in Haymarket Media that the sale of a property was not a transfer of a going concern for VAT purposes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

