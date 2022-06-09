Tax weekly highlights—9 June 2022

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (i) the EU General Court’s dismissal of the UK’s CFC rules State aid appeal, (ii) publication of the text of a new UK-Luxembourg double tax treaty, not yet in force, and (iii) the FTT decision in Haymarket Media that the sale of a property was not a transfer of a going concern for VAT purposes.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
CONTINUE READING
CONTINUE READING
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a
AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between
The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme
Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for
0330 161 1234