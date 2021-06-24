Tax weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal’s decision in Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation that there was no direct and immediate link between VAT incurred on production costs and taxable supplies of catering, (2) the FTT’s decision in Newell that VAT recovery was not restricted by receipt of income under the renewable heat incentive scheme, and (3) the UT’s decision in Walewski that the mixed partnerships rules in section 850C of ITTOIA 2005 applied to reallocate the profits of two partnerships from a corporate to an individual partner. or to read the full analysis.