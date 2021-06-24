- Tax weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- VAT
- Opera House’s production costs related exclusively to exempt activities (Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation v HMRC)
- VAT recovery not restricted by receipt of income under renewable heat incentive scheme (Newell v HMRC)
- European Commission publishes guidance on new VAT e-commerce rules
- Business structures and reorganisations
- Application of mixed partnership rules (Walewski v HMRC)
- International
- Double tax relief not available under UK-USA treaty (GE Financial Investments v HMRC)
More...
- OECD publishes new report on model reporting rules for digital platforms
- Employment taxes
- Payments under car allowance scheme were earnings for NICs (Laing O’Rourke Services Ltd v HMRC)
- HMRC publishes latest agent update
- National Insurance Contributions Bill 2021 completes House of Commons committee stage
- HMRC updates latest Employer Bulletin
- Stamp taxes
- HMRC announces electronic process of stamping to become permanent from 19 July 2021 and physical stamp presses to be decommissioned
- HMRC updates guidance on applying for an SDLT refund
- Companies and corporation tax
- Regulations extend temporary restriction of the use of statutory demands and winding-up petitions
- Taxes management and litigation
- FTT updates guidance on PDF bundles and appeals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMRC updates CJRS guidance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal’s decision in Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation that there was no direct and immediate link between VAT incurred on production costs and taxable supplies of catering, (2) the FTT’s decision in Newell that VAT recovery was not restricted by receipt of income under the renewable heat incentive scheme, and (3) the UT’s decision in Walewski that the mixed partnerships rules in section 850C of ITTOIA 2005 applied to reallocate the profits of two partnerships from a corporate to an individual partner.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.