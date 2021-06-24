menu-search
Tax weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—24 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • VAT
  • Opera House’s production costs related exclusively to exempt activities (Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation v HMRC)
  • VAT recovery not restricted by receipt of income under renewable heat incentive scheme (Newell v HMRC)
  • European Commission publishes guidance on new VAT e-commerce rules
  • Business structures and reorganisations
  • Application of mixed partnership rules (Walewski v HMRC)
  • International
  • Double tax relief not available under UK-USA treaty (GE Financial Investments v HMRC)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal’s decision in Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation that there was no direct and immediate link between VAT incurred on production costs and taxable supplies of catering, (2) the FTT’s decision in Newell that VAT recovery was not restricted by receipt of income under the renewable heat incentive scheme, and (3) the UT’s decision in Walewski that the mixed partnerships rules in section 850C of ITTOIA 2005 applied to reallocate the profits of two partnerships from a corporate to an individual partner. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

