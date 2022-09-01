Tax weekly highlights—1 September 2022

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the Memorandum of Understanding between the Scottish Fiscal Commission and HM Treasury, (2) HMRC’s reasons for pausing and delaying R&D tax credit payments and (3) the FTT’s decision that Burlington Loan Management (BLM) was entitled to use the exemption from UK withholding tax on interest provided by the UK-Irish DTT because neither it nor the Cayman seller of the debt had a main purpose of taking advantage of that withholding tax exemption.
