Tax weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • HMRC provides CIOT with update on pause and delays in R&D tax credit payments
  • Devolution
  • Memorandum of understanding between the Scottish Fiscal Commission and HMT has been published
  • Business structures
  • UT considers decisions of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) on the taxation of limited partnership transactions (BCM Cayman LP v HMRC; HMRC v BlueCrest Capital Management LP; Dodd v HMRC)
  • International
  • UK and ITV appeal to Court of Justice in CFC case
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the Memorandum of Understanding between the Scottish Fiscal Commission and HM Treasury, (2) HMRC's reasons for pausing and delaying R&D tax credit payments and (3) the FTT's decision that Burlington Loan Management (BLM) was entitled to use the exemption from UK withholding tax on interest provided by the UK-Irish DTT because neither it nor the Cayman seller of the debt had a main purpose of taking advantage of that withholding tax exemption.

