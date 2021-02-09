Sign-in Help
Home / Construction / Construction disputes / TCC practice and procedure

Legal News

Should a party be ordered to pay costs upon the indemnity basis and, if so, for which parts of the proceedings? (Ferand Business Corporation v Maritime Investments Holdings Ltd)

Should a party be ordered to pay costs upon the indemnity basis and, if so, for which parts of the proceedings? (Ferand Business Corporation v Maritime Investments Holdings Ltd)
Published on: 09 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Should a party be ordered to pay costs upon the indemnity basis and, if so, for which parts of the proceedings? (Ferand Business Corporation v Maritime Investments Holdings Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: His Honour Judge Pelling QC sitting as a judge of the High Court held that the conduct of the second defendant was unacceptable in a number of respects. Both the claimant and the first defendant recovered some of their costs. Written by Dominic Regan, professor, at City Law School, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More