SFO drops KBR corruption probe after Supreme Court loss

Published on: 19 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced on 18 March 2021 that it has dropped its corruption investigation into KBR Inc. following a recent landmark ruling by the UK Supreme Court that blocked the SFO's attempt to obtain documents held overseas by the US engineering company. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

