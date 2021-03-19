SFO drops KBR corruption probe after Supreme Court loss

Law360, London: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced on 18 March 2021 that it has dropped its corruption investigation into KBR Inc. following a recent landmark ruling by the UK Supreme Court that blocked the SFO's attempt to obtain documents held overseas by the US engineering company.
