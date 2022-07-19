LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Sanctioned defendant wins adjournment of contempt trial while new legal team is instructed (Chernukhin v Deripaska)

Published on: 19 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: the High Court has allowed a defendant’s application to adjourn their contempt trial to enable a new legal team to be appointed. The defendant’s previous legal team was unable to continue representing him after he became subject to sanctions imposed in light of the conflict in Ukraine. Written by Imran Benson, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

