Robert Buckland’s call for the courts to narrow their remit is misguided

Published on: 22 June 2021
  • Robert Buckland’s call for the courts to narrow their remit is misguided
  • Judges are not becoming ‘politicians by proxy’
  • The row over the UK Internal Market Bill was constitutional, not just political

Public Law analysis: The Lord Chancellor has argued that reform is needed to stop judges straying into political matters. In this analysis, Jonathan Jones, former head of the Government Legal Department (2013–2020), is unconvinced by both the diagnosis and the cure on offer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

