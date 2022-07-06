LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Quantum of damages for cross-undertaking in support of freezing injunction claims considered by Privy Council (Ennismore Fund Management Ltd v Fenris Consulting Ltd)

Published on: 06 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Quantum of damages for cross-undertaking in support of freezing injunction claims considered by Privy Council (Ennismore Fund Management Ltd v Fenris Consulting Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Privy Council has offered guidance on the correct approach to assessing the quantum of damages in a claim brought in respect of undertakings given in support of applications for a freezing injunction. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

