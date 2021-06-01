menu-search
Legal News

Public service pension schemes consultation—government to proceed with deferred choice underpin to remove age discrimination in the 2015 schemes

Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • What was the outcome?
  • What are the next steps?
  • What are the implications for pension schemes?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: On 4 February 2021, HM Treasury published its response to the consultation on removing the age discrimination arising from the 2015 public service pension scheme reforms, as identified by the Court of Appeal in the McCloud judgment. Michael Hayles, partner at Burges Salmon, and Ben Urquhart, trainee solicitor at Burges Salmon, discuss the consultation outcome and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

