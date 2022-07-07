Public Law weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the European Council's request for the European Parliament's consent to add the violation of sanctions to the list of 'EU crimes'. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the Committee of Privileges' call for evidence in the inquiry into Boris Johnson' s assertions in relation to government premises gatherings during restrictions. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including renewed EU calls for Northern Ireland Protocol co-operation with the UK, progress in the government's environment, immigration, education and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation and SIs. Also in this edition, updates on the Cabinet resignations and the Scottish independence referendum, plus details and commentary on the Bill of Rights and the Procurement Bill. Further included, the ICO's revised approach to public sector enforcement, the Cabinet Office's policy paper on procurement transparency, a UK-EU agreement on a way forward in the WTO dispute concerning UK’s green energy subsidy scheme, a consultation on the Subsidy Control Act 2022, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, information law, public procurement, Subsidy control and State aid, and management and strategic planning. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Supreme Court's decision on necessity, proportionality and the role of the appellate court in children proceedings. or to read the full analysis.