- Public Law weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Ukraine conflict—TRA recommends changes to TRQs on certain steel imports
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding wind down of Rosbank positions
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces Russia’s second richest man sanctioned
- Ukraine conflict—Welsh Government publishes statement on Homes for Ukraine
- Ukraine conflict—Council of EU requests Parliament’s consent to add violation of sanctions to list of EU crimes
- Swiss government aligns with EU on oil and services sanctions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Committee issues call for evidence for inquiry into Boris Johnson
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—Vice-President Šefčovič calls for co-operation over Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—UK pays EU €700m for failing to prevent customs fraud
- Consultation responses on draft Joint Fisheries Statement published
- Defra launches consultation on extending UK REACH submission deadlines
- Government announces continuation of Turing Scheme
- IMA receives permission for judicial review hearing against Home Office
- Brexit legislation
- Energy Security Bill introduced to Parliament
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 1 July 2022
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 5 July 2022
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Import of Animals and Animal Products and Approved Countries (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Official Controls (Plant Health) (Frequency of Checks) Regulations 2022
- Plant Health (Fees) (Miscellaneous Amendment) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- Direct Payments to Farmers (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- UK signs MoU with Singapore
- Liaison Committee asks PM to extend scrutiny period for Australia trade deal
- ITC raises serious concerns with government on the Australia FTA
- ITC launches call for evidence on UK CPTPP accession
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Alex Chalk announces resignation as Solicitor General
- City Minister joins string of resignations from government
- Javid and Sunak announce resignations from Cabinet and PM responds
- Committee on Standards publishes Procedural Protocol and Guide to the Rules
- JCSI publishes seventh report scrutinising SIs
- Procedure Committee publishes report on proxy voting extension
- Scottish independence referendum—role of the Supreme Court
- Scottish Government publishes reference to the Supreme Court on independence
- IfG publishes report on managing as a minister
- Lords briefing examines the UK constitution and proposed changes
- Judicial review
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 July 2022
- Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 (Commencement No 8) Order 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Necessity, proportionality and the role of the appellate court (Re H-W (children); Re H-W (children) (No 2))
- Lawyers respond to first sight of Bill of Rights
- JCHR writes to Justice Secretary on Bill of Rights with views and concerns
- New service introduced for GRC applications
- Information law
- UK and Republic of Korea reach data adequacy agreement in principle
- ICO revises approach to public sector enforcement
- Public procurement
- The Procurement Bill—selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment
- Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on procurement transparency
- Welsh Government updates thresholds for placing contract award notices
- Subsidy control and State aid
- UK opens green subsidy scheme to non-UK suppliers, ending WTO dispute with EU
- BEIS launches consultation on Subsidy Control Act 2022
- State aid—weekly round-up 6 July 2022
- Management and strategic planning
- FBU gets permission for judicial review on firefighter’s pension schemes case
- GAD publishes report on LGPS 2016 cost cap valuation
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the European Council's request for the European Parliament's consent to add the violation of sanctions to the list of 'EU crimes'. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the Committee of Privileges' call for evidence in the inquiry into Boris Johnson' s assertions in relation to government premises gatherings during restrictions. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including renewed EU calls for Northern Ireland Protocol co-operation with the UK, progress in the government's environment, immigration, education and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation and SIs. Also in this edition, updates on the Cabinet resignations and the Scottish independence referendum, plus details and commentary on the Bill of Rights and the Procurement Bill. Further included, the ICO's revised approach to public sector enforcement, the Cabinet Office's policy paper on procurement transparency, a UK-EU agreement on a way forward in the WTO dispute concerning UK’s green energy subsidy scheme, a consultation on the Subsidy Control Act 2022, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, information law, public procurement, Subsidy control and State aid, and management and strategic planning. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Supreme Court's decision on necessity, proportionality and the role of the appellate court in children proceedings.
