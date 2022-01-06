LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Social Security Coordination decision published
  • PM's Office publishes Lord Frost’s resignation letter and PM's response
  • IfG reports on Lord Frost departure impact on post-Brexit domestic agenda
  • Lord Frost releases statement on Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost makes written statement on border controls of goods
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU makes proposal on supply of medicines for Northern Ireland
  • Truss appointed lead negotiator with EU on NIP
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: Brexit headlines, including Lord Frost’s resignation from government, the UK’s stance on border control of goods entering from the EU and the UK’s completion of a Free Trade Agreement with Australia as well as Brexit SIs. This issue also includes a Supreme Court judgment on Human Rights issues arising from historic Northern Ireland cases, the High Court giving guidance on the appropriate use of expert evidence in Judicial Review and a successful appeal against non-crime hate incident guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More