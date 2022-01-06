- Public Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Social Security Coordination decision published
- PM's Office publishes Lord Frost’s resignation letter and PM's response
- IfG reports on Lord Frost departure impact on post-Brexit domestic agenda
- Lord Frost releases statement on Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost makes written statement on border controls of goods
- Brexit Bulletin—EU makes proposal on supply of medicines for Northern Ireland
- Truss appointed lead negotiator with EU on NIP
- UK and Australia sign Free Trade Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes letter requesting advice on UK-Australia FTA
- Cabinet Office releases webinars for trading with the EU
- Cabinet Office updates Border Operating Model for Ireland
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Participating of Union Programmes published
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—20 December 2021
- Call for UK government to offer physical proof of status to EU citizens
- UK and Norway agree fisheries access and quotas for 2022
- Brexit SIs
- Customs (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1489
- Approved Country Lists (Animals and Animal Products) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1429
- Wine (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1471
- Sea Fisheries (Amendment etc) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1429
- Taxation (Cross-border Trade) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1444
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/1455
- Network and Information Systems (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1461
- Official Controls (Extension of Transitional Periods) (England and Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1443
- Official Controls (Extension of Transitional Periods and Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1480
- Official Controls (Transitional Staging Period) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SSI 2021/493
- Plant Health (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SSI 2021/490
- Human Medicines (Amendment) (Supply to Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1452
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 3 January 2022
- IfG updates information on coronavirus (COVID-19) measures across the UK
- UK refuses further negotiations on TRIPS waiver text
- Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act 2021
- Institute for Government calls for return of targeted economic support
- DHSC announces 11 countries removed from the UK’s red list
- HM Treasury dedicates £1bn to support businesses impacted by Omicron variant
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Official Controls (Temporary Measures) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1491
- Transfer of Functions (Vaccine Damage Payments) Order 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 25) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1449
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 26) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1463
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 23) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1468
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 25) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1485
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (No 4) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1456
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 26) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1490
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 7) Regulations 2021, SSI 2021/497
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 8) Regulations 2021, SSI 2021/498
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 5) Regulations 2021, SSI 2021/475
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 13) Regulations 2021, SSI 2021/478
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 21) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021, SR 2021/350
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021, SR 2021/348
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 13) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021, SR 2021/343
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Armed Forces Act 2021
- HM Treasury publishes figures on UK Government’s annual £18bn Welsh settlement
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on next three-year budget
- DLUHC publishes Intergovernmental Relations Quarterly Report for Quarter 3 2021
- John Edwards confirmed as new Information Commissioner
- MoJ publishes consultation response on the Judicial Pension Scheme 2022
- MoD publishes annual Armed Forces Pension Board report and plans
- Local Elections (Principal Areas) (Wales) Rules 2021
- Judicial review
- High Court gives guidance on the admissibility of expert evidence in judicial review
- Judicial review appeal succeeds against non-crime hate incident guidance
- Supreme Court makes rulings on Northern Irish Troubles appeals
- The proper sphere of public law: a questionable decision about justiciability?
- Ombudsman not an alternative remedy to judicial review
- Court of Appeal allows SSWP appeal of Universal Credit irrationality ruling
- Equality and human rights
- Human rights implications of injunction breach by Insulate Britain protestors
- Liberty Protection Safeguards implementation delayed
- ICO launches consultation on its approach to upholding information rights
- Women and Equalities Committee publishes report on gender recognition reform
- Unions apply for judicial review over pension discrimination costs
- State security and intelligence
- Five nuclear-weapon states recommit to NPT obligations
- Commencement of National Security and Investment Act—BEIS publishes privacy notice, notification service terms and conditions and updates guidance
- BEIS publishes open letter and guidance on completing and registering notifications under the National Security and Investment Act
- Public procurement
- European Parliament votes in favour of the International Procurement Instrument
- Public Procurement—The relationship between lifting the automatic suspension and an expedited trial
- State Aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 5 January 2022
- State aid—weekly round-up 22 December 2021
- State accountability and liability
- IfG reports on Downing Street Christmas Party inquiry
- Management and strategic planning
- Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators' Liability) Act 2021
- Home Office publishes Anti-Corruption Strategy 2017–2022 Year 3 update
- DfT announces start of work on Integrated Rail Plan for North and Midlands
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: Brexit headlines, including Lord Frost’s resignation from government, the UK’s stance on border control of goods entering from the EU and the UK’s completion of a Free Trade Agreement with Australia as well as Brexit SIs. This issue also includes a Supreme Court judgment on Human Rights issues arising from historic Northern Ireland cases, the High Court giving guidance on the appropriate use of expert evidence in Judicial Review and a successful appeal against non-crime hate incident guidance.
