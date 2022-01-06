Public Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: Brexit headlines, including Lord Frost’s resignation from government, the UK’s stance on border control of goods entering from the EU and the UK’s completion of a Free Trade Agreement with Australia as well as Brexit SIs. This issue also includes a Supreme Court judgment on Human Rights issues arising from historic Northern Ireland cases, the High Court giving guidance on the appropriate use of expert evidence in Judicial Review and a successful appeal against non-crime hate incident guidance. or to read the full analysis.