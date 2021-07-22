- Public Law weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—government puts forward approach on Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission open to flexible approach on Northern Ireland Protocol, but not renegotiation
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission publishes draft mandate for EU-UK negotiations on Gibraltar
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission recommends EU accession to Hague Judgments Convention
- Brexit Bulletin—eighth meeting of Special Committee on Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—Defra publishes provisional agenda for first meeting of Fisheries Committee
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines Select Committee activity on Brexit for 2016–2020
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 19 July 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 16 July 2021
- Criminal Justice (Electronic Commerce) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Medical Devices (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade Arrangements) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Trade in Animals and Related Products (Wales) (Amendment) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health (Fees) (Forestry) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Market Surveillance (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021
- Social Security (Reciprocal Agreements) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP)—post-Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—19 July 2021
- Home Office updates EUSS toolkits
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—FCDO publishes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway FTA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes two-monthly report on active powers under CA 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps etc) (England) (Revocation and Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 32) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel etc) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) (No 6) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 3) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Education (Pupil Registration) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Education (School Inspection) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Early Expiry: Local Authority Care and Support) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Procedure Committee publishes report on timeliness of answering written questions in 2019–2021 Parliament session
- State accountability and liability
- Treasury Committee publishes report on ‘Lessons from Greensill Capital’
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 July 2021
- MoJ announces Judicial Review and Courts Bill introduction to Parliament
- Law Commission publishes its annual report for 2020–2021
- Equality and human rights
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government deems issued FPNs proportionate
- Whether workplace rules banning visible signs of political, ideological or religious beliefs comply with EU law (IX v WABE, MH Müller Handels v MJ)
- Supreme Court dismisses Sanambar appeal (Sanambar (Appellant) v Secretary of State for the Home Department (Respondent))
- EU law
- Commission publishes second report on rule of law
- Public procurement
- ESG and UK public procurement—carbon reduction requirements
- Public Procurement Review Service reports 18.8% decrease in complaints
- ‘Stay granted in ‘Hanbury’ procurement judicial review pending decision of the Court of Appeal in ‘Public First’ proceedings’ (Good Law Project Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Apparent bias in award procurement contract under PCR 2015, reg 32 (R (on the application of Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 21 July 2021
- Projects and infrastructure
- MHCLG publishes new National Planning Policy Framework
- Government publishes IPA annual report for 2021
- Management and strategic planning
- Supply and Appropriation (Main Estimates) Act 2021
- Other Public Law updates
- Home Office signs agreement with France to address illegal immigration
- Prime Minister delivers levelling up speech
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including details and analysis on the government's way forward on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission's adoption of a draft mandate on UK-EU Gibraltar negotiations and recommendation for the EU's accession to the Hague Judgments Convention, updates on the eighth meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol and first meeting of the Fisheries Committee, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes feature analysis on the Subsidy Control Bill, as well as the direction of the UK public procurement regime. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's response to the Joint Committee on Human Rights' report on coronavirus fixed penalty notices, a two-monthly report on the active provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the introduction of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, the latest National Planning Policy Framework, analysis on the Procurement Policy Note (PPN 06/21), plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, lobbying, judicial review, equality and human rights, EU law, public procurement, State aid, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest human rights and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court's dismissal of the appeal in the Sanambar deportation case, the European Court of Justice's ruling on workplace rules banning visible signs of political, ideological and religious beliefs, and the Good Law Project's public procurement related judicial review claims.
