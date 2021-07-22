Public Law weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including details and analysis on the government's way forward on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission's adoption of a draft mandate on UK-EU Gibraltar negotiations and recommendation for the EU's accession to the Hague Judgments Convention, updates on the eighth meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol and first meeting of the Fisheries Committee, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes feature analysis on the Subsidy Control Bill, as well as the direction of the UK public procurement regime. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's response to the Joint Committee on Human Rights' report on coronavirus fixed penalty notices, a two-monthly report on the active provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the introduction of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, the latest National Planning Policy Framework, analysis on the Procurement Policy Note (PPN 06/21), plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, lobbying, judicial review, equality and human rights, EU law, public procurement, State aid, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest human rights and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court's dismissal of the appeal in the Sanambar deportation case, the European Court of Justice's ruling on workplace rules banning visible signs of political, ideological and religious beliefs, and the Good Law Project's public procurement related judicial review claims. or to read the full analysis.