Public Law weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates on the European Parliament’s consideration of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), warnings for UK traders to prepare for increased border traffic and announcement of the Global Health Insurance Card. This edition also includes feature analysis on the tricky subjects of retained EU law, relevant separation agreement law and future relationship agreement law, further updates on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest Brexit guidance, Brexit legislation updates and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government’s vaccine delivery plan, the latest lockdown measures, key legislation, parliamentary scrutiny and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, calls for publication of the Dunlop Review, analysis of the TCA provisions concerning human rights, a call for evidence in the Independent Human Rights Act Review, a new inquiry into the work of the Government Equalities Office, updated ICO guidance on information rights, a new mandate for the Infrastructure and Projects Authority, and a number of updates on public procurement and State aid. Case analysis this week includes decisions concerning time limits in public procurement claims, judicial review claims involving the NHS and extradition under the European Arrest Warrant. or to read the full analysis.