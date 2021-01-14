- Public Law weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament Committees to debate TCA
- Brexit Bulletin—traders urged to prepare as border traffic rises
- Brexit Bulletin—Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee document collection updated
- Global Health Insurance Card for travelling in the EU launched
- EU Environment Committee seeks views on UK-EU relations in a number of areas
- UK will not be a ruletaker to get EU equivalence, BoE says
- Brexit legislation
- Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
- Relevant separation agreement law—a guide for the perplexed
- Relevant relationship agreement law—a guide for the perplexed
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 11 January 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 7 January 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 8 January 2021
- Direct Payments to Farmers and Rural Affairs (Miscellaneous Amendments etc) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Fisheries and Marine Management (Amendment) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Meat Preparations (Amendment and Transitory Modification) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Sanctions (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) Order 2020
- Syria (United Nations Sanctions) (Cultural Property) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Draft Cat and Dog Fur (Control of Movement etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- NHS overseas visitors charging regulations—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DSHC
- Public procurement—Brexit transition guidance reissued by Cabinet Office post-IP completion day
- Exporting active substances manufactured in Great Britain—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- F gas and ODS exports rejected at EU BCP—post-Brexit transition guidance from Environment Agency
- Family disputes—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Guidance on export controls—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Healthcare—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Importing and exporting goods between Great Britain and the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Movement of goods from NI to rest of UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Moving goods—Brexit transition guidance reissued post–IP completion day
- National Insurance and social security—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Noise emission in the environment by outdoor equipment—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Northern Ireland movement of goods—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Notice 60: Intrastat general guide—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Nutrition and health claims on foods—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Ongoing customs movements and procedures—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Transporting goods—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- VAT refund process from 1 January 2021—updated Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Coronavirus (COVID 19) headlines
- Government outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine delivery plan
- Government updates guidance on working safely amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Scotland announces tougher lockdown restrictions amid coronavirus (COVID 19)
- Government calls for release of £21bn coronavirus (COVID-19) reserves in Scotland
- Science and Technology Committee publishes analysis of evidence amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PAC has raised concerns about disproportionate digital inequality in rural areas
- Coronavirus (COVID 19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) Regulations 2021
- National Health Service (Performers Lists, Coronavirus) (England) Amendment Regulations 2021
- School Admissions (England) (Coronavirus) (Appeals Arrangements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Public Health (Protection from Eviction) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020
- Public Health (Protection from Eviction) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 11) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No 2) (Amendment No 21) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No 2) (Amendment No 23) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Committee Chairs call on government to publish Dunlop Review ahead of session
- MPs urged to wear face coverings in Commons Chamber amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public procurement
- Brexit—the end of public procurement rules or business as usual?
- Bird & Bird Procurement Green Paper Briefings—eProcurement proposals
- Public procurement—time limits where there are multiple breaches (Bromcom Computers v United Learning Trust)
- Minor update to expired PPN on supplier relief due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up
- Projects and infrastructure
- IPA announces a new mandate outlining its role and responsibilities
- Information law
- ICO updates FAQs on information rights following Brexit transition period
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 11 January
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK Supreme Court announces building closure
- Updated guidance on attending a tribunal or court hearing amid coronavirus (COVID 19)
- Lack of public consultation over NHS hospital reconfiguration not unlawful (Glatter v NHS Herts Valley Clinical Commissioning Group)
- Private law claim by council for historic care costs (Surrey County Council v NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group)
- Equality and human rights
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement provisions on human rights
- The Independent Human Rights Act Review publishes a call for evidence
- New inquiry launched to assess the Government Equalities Office
- Challenge over extradition to Slovakia pursuant to European Arrest Warrant dismissed (Patman v Specialist Criminal Court In Pezinok, Slovakia)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates on the European Parliament’s consideration of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), warnings for UK traders to prepare for increased border traffic and announcement of the Global Health Insurance Card. This edition also includes feature analysis on the tricky subjects of retained EU law, relevant separation agreement law and future relationship agreement law, further updates on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest Brexit guidance, Brexit legislation updates and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government’s vaccine delivery plan, the latest lockdown measures, key legislation, parliamentary scrutiny and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, calls for publication of the Dunlop Review, analysis of the TCA provisions concerning human rights, a call for evidence in the Independent Human Rights Act Review, a new inquiry into the work of the Government Equalities Office, updated ICO guidance on information rights, a new mandate for the Infrastructure and Projects Authority, and a number of updates on public procurement and State aid. Case analysis this week includes decisions concerning time limits in public procurement claims, judicial review claims involving the NHS and extradition under the European Arrest Warrant.
